Farmers Protest Latest Update: 5th round of talks to convince farmers today, what will Annadata agree?

Farmers Protest Latest Update: The movement of farmers who are opposing the new agricultural laws (Farmers Protest) is now becoming fierce. On one hand, while the farmers have announced the Bharat Bandh on December 8, various farmer organizations have also announced the burning of effigies of PM Modi and some industrialists. Due to the farmers’ movement, the economic system of Delhi is being affected and the common people are also facing a lot of problems. Meanwhile, today the fifth round of talks will be held between the farmers and the government, on which everyone’s eyes are on whether the government will convince the Annadata… Also Read – Metro in Agra: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Agra Metro on December 7, CM Yogi will also be present

Meanwhile, lawyer and Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave has said that if farmers want, I will fight their case in the High Court and Supreme Court without any fees. Also Read – Farmer Agitation: Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann, in support of farmers, refused to accept the award from the government

Today’s talks between farmers and government are important Also Read – Khap Panchayats open warning to Kangana Ranaut after controversial tweet – If you dare, go and show it in Haryana

Representatives of various farmer organizations and ministers of the government will participate in this dialogue to be held between the farmers’ organizations and the ministers of the government at 2 pm in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. At the same time, before the talks, the farmers, meeting on the Indus border, have demanded the cancellation of all the three agricultural laws, along with the farmers, in the meeting held on the Indus border, the farmers organizations used to burn effigies of Prime Minister Modi and some industrialists. Also announced.

Delhi’s economy crumbles, people are in trouble

On the other hand, the common people are facing a lot of problems due to the ongoing Farmers Protest in Delhi. Due to this movement many roads along the Delhi border are closed. Due to which people of Delhi have to face difficulties in coming to their work. Meanwhile, an alert has been issued about traffic in Delhi. People of Delhi have been told not to use Outer Ring Road, GTK road, NH 44 due to Farmers Protest.

Petition filed in Supreme Court

In view of this, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday. The petitioner, citing the decision of the Supreme Court in the Shaheenbagh case, demanded that the public place cannot be cordoned off in the name of agitation. The display must be in the default place. In such a situation, the closed roads of Delhi should be evacuated soon.

Many opposition parties will perform today

In support of the Farmers’ Protest, the government and the opposition are going to protest in many states. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday sent Derek O’Brien on behalf of TMC to meet the farmers protesting on the Haryana-Delhi border, while the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav is also against this law in Patna today Gandhi is going to protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the ground.