Farmer’s Protest Latest Update: Will the farmer movement end? Important meeting with Amit Shah at 7 pm

Bharat Bandh: In the midst of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' organizations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union this evening. This information was given by Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union. He said that he will meet the Home Minister at 7 pm today.

Rakesh Tikait said, "We have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7 pm today. We are going to the Singhu border right now and from there we will go to the Home Minister."

Let me tell you that there is going to be an important meeting of farmers organizations on the Indus border between the 'Bharat bandh' of farmers who have been protesting against the new agriculture laws for the last 13 days on the Delhi border. The Indian Farmers Union leader Rakesh Tikait has left from Ghazipur border to attend this meeting to be held on the Singhu border.

Rakesh Tikait told, there is a meeting of farmers on the Singhu border, while Home Minister Amit Shah will also take a meeting today, for which we will meet and discuss among ourselves. Actually, the mixed effect of the bandh has been seen in most of the states of the country today. Even on the Ghazipur border of Delhi-UP, farmers are agitating against the new agricultural laws. During this time, farmers have also completely closed National Highway 24 on the road from Delhi to Ghaziabad.