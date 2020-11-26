Farmers Protest Latest Video: Haryana Police used water canon and tear gas on farmers

Haryana: Police use water cannon & tear-gas shells in Karnal to disperse farmers from Punjab heading towards Delhi: Haryana Police Haryana: Police used water cannon water cannons and tear gas to disperse Punjab farmers in Karnal even after midday Thursday. These farmers were trying to move ahead in Haryana under the proposed ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the agricultural laws made by the central government. Also Read – Farmers Agitation Latest News: Farmer siblings have some confusion, Government is ready to discuss issues: Union Agriculture Minister

#WATCH Haryana: Police use water cannon & tear-gas shells in Karnal to disperse farmers from Punjab heading towards Delhi. Security increased further at Delhi-Karnal Highway as farmers intensify their protest by trying to break through barricades & move towards Delhi. pic.twitter.com/5xyCelzRWc – ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

The Haryana Police on Thursday used water cannons and used tear gas to disperse a group of farmers in Punjab. These farmers were trying to get into Haryana by crossing the police blockers. On the Shambhu interstate border with Punjab, Haryana Police officials used a ‘loud speaker’ and asked the farmers to stay in Punjab. Some of them were trying to cross the block.

Situation tense on Shambhu Interstate border

The situation remains tense on the Shambhu interstate border on the national highway, where farmers threw police barricades into the Ghaggar River. Many farmers were also seen carrying black flags in their hands. To prevent the farmers moving towards the national capital, the Haryana Police has put several blockers.

In Mohra village too, a group of farmers tried to cross the barrier

Earlier, in Mohra village of Ambala, a group of farmers had tried to cross the blockade and the police also showered water to stop them there. Haryana has completely sealed all its borders with Punjab on Thursday.

The Haryana government had already announced the closure of borders.

The BJP government in Haryana had already said that it would close its borders with Punjab on November 26 and 27 in view of the farmers taking out a procession towards Delhi. At the same time, Delhi Police said on Wednesday that it has rejected all requests from various farmer organizations to protest against the new agricultural laws of the Center in the national capital. Police had said that legal action will be taken against the protesting farmers when they come to the city to make any kind of mobilization in the midst of Kovid-19 epidemic.