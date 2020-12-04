Entertainment

Farmers protest: Literature also returned awards in support of farmers

December 4, 2020
Punjabi wrights have returned their awards Sahitya Akademi Award to show support for Farmers protest: The return of the award has also started from the celebrities of the literary world in support of the farmers who are protesting against the central agricultural laws. In the Bhartiya Sahitya Akademi Award, the Punjabi activists have announced an award in support of the agitating farmers. Also Read – Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee sent legal notice to Kangana Ranaut, said – unconditional apology

Please tell that yesterday, former Chief Minister of Punjab Surjit Singh Badal and an Akali leader returned the Padma Awards. Also Read – Delhi Traffic Alert: Many borders of Delhi closed due to farmer movement, know where are the diversions

According to the Central Punjabi Writers’ Association, Indian Sahitya Akademi Award winners in Punjabi include Sirmour Shire Dr Mohanjit, prominent thinker Dr. Jaswinder Singh and Punjabi playwright and Swarajbir, the editor of Punjabi Tribulation, has returned his awards showing support to the farmers.

Explain that for the last 9 days, farmers of Punjab, Haryana, UP have been agitating in the capital of the country, Delhi, to demand the withdrawal of the Central Agricultural Bills.

