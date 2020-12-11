Farmers Protest LIVE: Deadlock between farmers and Modi government continues, Agriculture Minister said – after talks to improve agricultural laws

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday that the central government is ready to reform new agricultural laws after talks with farmers. Earlier, the government on Thursday denied the possibility of repealing new agricultural laws. The government has appealed to the farmers groups to consider the proposals of the government to address their concerns regarding these laws. Also Read – Farmers Protest latest news: Narendra Singh Tomar said – no bill can be completely defective, adopt the path of farmer talks

Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said that with the new agricultural reform laws, farmers will not be obliged to pay commission in APMC mandi. They will have complete freedom to choose mandi and prices for their crops on their own free will. Also Read – Farmers Protest Latest News: Maharashtra Minister said- Now the situation is such that Union Minister Danve will have to be beaten by entering the house

He said, “The PM had talked about this (MSP) and I had assured on the floor of both houses. If whatever is being said in Parliament, it is a recorded document. It expresses the intention of the government. There can be no more powerful document than this. The MSP will continue. There should be no doubt about it. ” Also Read – Kisan Andolan News: Attack on Kamal Nath Farm Laws – Government in the air will ruin the country

Explain that the deadlock between farmers and the Modi government has been going on for a long time regarding the new agricultural laws. In this regard, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has approached the Supreme Court challenging the three agrarian reform laws passed by the Parliament in September 2020. In the petition, the farmers claimed that the agricultural law would “pave the way for commercialization and commercialization of agriculture,” and would make farmers “vulnerable to corporate greed.”

Meanwhile, members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti have begun a trip to Delhi to join the agitation of farmers against the new agricultural laws. SS Pandher of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti said, “Around 700 tractor trolleys are moving towards Delhi’s Kundali border.”

The government said that whenever the union wants, it is ready to discuss its proposal with an open mind. Despite the government’s appeal, the protest of the farmers continued and they threatened that they would block railway tracks besides highways.

A day after the protesters turned down the government’s offer to give written assurances on the minimum support price (MSP) and rejected the proposal to amend certain provisions of the new agricultural laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told a press conference That the farmers union leaders should consider the proposals and that they are ready for further discussion with them. But he left it to the farmers groups to propose a date for the next round of talks with the farmers.