Farmers Protest LIVE Update: Important talks between central government and farmers today, what will be considered by the donors

Farmers Protest LIVE Update: Important talks will be held between the central government and the farmers who are opposing the agriculture bill at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi at 2 pm today. The protesting farmers' organizations are firm on the demand for withdrawal of the new law, while the government has spoken about amending the agricultural bill, but has not agreed to withdraw it. In this way, after the ongoing tussle about the agricultural bill, what will be the decision today, everyone's eyes will remain on it.

The invitation to the seventh round of talks with the Center has been accepted, but they have made it clear that the agenda of the negotiations should be the same as the farmers have set.

Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, "We will discuss the proposal that we have put. If the law is not withdrawn, we will be sitting here. 'Earlier, farmers have also announced a tractor march on 30 December. But, sources say that if the talks with the government were not successful, then on March 31, a march would be held.

The last formal meeting between the government and the farmers was held on December 5, in which the leaders of the farmers’ organizations had asked the government to clearly answer yes or no to their main demand for repeal of the three laws.

The United Kisan Morcha reminded the Central Government of its four-point agenda, including the mechanism to be adopted to repeal the three Central Agricultural Laws, to provide legal guarantee for procurement on profitable MSPs suggested by the National Farmers Commission for all farmers and agricultural commodities Procedures and provisions, amendments to the “Commission Ordinance for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, which are necessary to exclude farmers from the penal provisions of the Ordinance and to protect the interests of farmers” The process of withdrawal of the draft Amendment Bill 2020 is included.