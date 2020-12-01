Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leader said- ‘If the police impose section 144, then we will impose section 288’.

Farmers Protest Against Farm Bill 2020: For the last five days, the farmers have been standing on the streets with their demands. Today is the sixth day of his movement. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier spoken to the farmers on December 3, but instead of the December 3 citing Kovid-19 epidemic and cold to the leaders of farmers organizations protesting against the three agricultural laws of the central government. Tuesday means that today we have invited you for talks. Punjab Kisan Union state president RS Mansa said that I will go to the meeting called by the government at three o’clock. Also Read – Farmers Protest Update: Roads coming to Delhi closed, farmers not ready to leave Singhu and Tikari border

Farmers said – If the police impose Section 144, then we will impose 288. Also Read – Delhi Chalo Kisan March: Amarinder Singh’s message to farmers- Home Minister’s statement welcome step, listen to them

Towing has been going on for the last several days between the farmers and the police-administration on the Delhi border. Meanwhile, there is a very interesting view in Ghazipur where the farmers have drawn a line, writing section 144 on one side and section 288 on the other side. Naraja farmers say that if the police will use section 144 to stop the farmers from gathering Then we will also double section 288. Also Read – Farmer movement getting support from some political parties and anti-social elements: Manohar Lal Khattar

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that a large number of farmers are coming from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He said, “As long as the government does not change the law by talking to us, we will stand here.

Today, at three o’clock, the government has called a meeting of farmers’ organizations

Farmers are agitating against the agriculture bill and the central government has now called a meeting of farmers’ organizations at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on December 1 at 3 pm. The Union Agriculture Minister said that all the farmer leaders involved in the meeting held on November 13 have also been invited this time.

An important meeting is being held at the house of BJP President JP Nadda at 10.30 am today, before the three o’clock meeting, and according to information received from sources, this meeting has also been attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Rajnath Singh. It is believed that in this meeting, the issue of farmers will be discussed. According to sources, the responsibility of negotiating with the farmers has been given to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.