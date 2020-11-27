Farmers Protest live Updates: Farmers got entry permission in Delhi, will remain in Nirankari Ground of Burari

Farmers Protest live Updates: After the farmers stayed on the border of Delhi for a long time, the Delhi Police gave them permission to enter Delhi. Farmers in Delhi will gather at Burani’s Nirankari Ground and continue their protest there. The Commissioner of Delhi Police himself informed about this by tweeting. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Punjab Haryana Today: Despite permission to protest in Burari, farmers stand on the Singhu border, police remove barricades

Earlier, the capital was converted into a fort in view of the farmers' Delhi Chalo March. All routes of entry to the capital were closed by putting barricades.

After discussion with farmer leaders, Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest peacefully at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. We appeal to them to maintain peace in order to avoid any inconvenience to others: Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal pic.twitter.com/YEzHZE5GTf

Thousands of farmers have reached the Singhu border. To remove them from there the Delhi Police will give tear gas shells. Tear gas shells were fired on the Singhu border connecting Delhi and Haryana.

Its GT was also seen on Karnal Road. The situation was the same on the Gurugram boarder. Even farmers from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Greater Noida were coming towards Delhi.

The farmers’ organizations of Punjab, protesting against the three new agricultural laws of the Center, claimed on Friday that the Central Government has given them the permission to enter Delhi and perform at Burari Maidan.

Darshan Pal, president of the Revolutionary Farmers Union, said, “We are allowed to enter Delhi.”

He told that the officials of the Union Home Ministry had given him permission to perform at a place in Burari, Delhi.