Farmers Protest Meeting Cancel Today: Farmers leaders meet with Shah, will not talk to government today

Farmers Protest Meeting Cancel Today: The late-night meeting between farmer leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had been agitating for the past several days in protest against the agricultural law, was inconclusive. After this, a meeting between the government and farmer leaders has now been hanging in the balance. Although nothing has been officially said in relation to Wednesday's talks by the government, but after the meeting with Shah, some farmer leaders said that there was no question of joining the proposed meeting.

Farmer leaders said that the decision on the next step will be taken only after considering the written proposal of the government. Coming out of the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hanan Mula said that the government is not ready to withdraw the agricultural law. In such a situation, there will be no meeting between the government and farmers in Vigyan Bhavan on Wednesday.

He said that Amit Shah has said to make a proposal to the farmers leaders on Wednesday. The farmers will hold a meeting on the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 noon to discuss the proposal.

After the meeting that ended at around midnight on Tuesday, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah said, Shah ji said that the amendments the government is in favor of will be given in writing tomorrow. We will take a decision about joining the meeting after discussing with all 40 farmer unions about written amendments.

At the same time, farmer leader Darshan Pal, who was involved in the meeting with Shah, said, the central government will give a written proposal tomorrow regarding our demands…. There will be no meeting between the central government and farmer leaders on Wednesday.

Earlier, 13 peasant leaders were called for this meeting with Shah. The meeting started at 8 pm. Eight of the farmer leaders were from Punjab while five were from other farmer organizations across the country.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Industry and Commerce Som Prakash, who led the ongoing talks with the demonstrating farmers on behalf of the government, were also present in the meeting held at the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa.

Explain that no success has been achieved in the five rounds of talks between the government and the farmers. The government has expressed a desire to amend the laws and has given many assurances, but the farmers’ organizations are adamant on the demand for the complete withdrawal of new agricultural laws.

Source: PTI Hindi