Farmers Protest News: In Haryana, farmers took possession of most toll plaza, stopped the collection of toll tax

Chandigarh In protest against the agriculture laws of the central government, on Friday, the agitating farmers stopped toll collection on most of the highways of Haryana. In many places, farmers took toll plazas and did not allow the authorities to charge people. At the same time, toll workers stopped charging their own in view of the protest at some places. The toll plaza employees allowed the vehicles to be paid at no charge.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said a few days ago that toll charges will not be allowed to be collected from December 25 to 27 at the toll booths of Haryana.

– Farmers have stopped the process of collecting fees at NH-44 toll plaza in Bastar, Karnal.

– Farmers have also stopped toll collection on toll plaza on Karnal-Jind highway, toll plaza on Dabwali in Sirsa district and Makrauli art on Rohtak-Panipat highway.

– However, toll charges were collected on Friday morning at Kherki Daula toll plaza, Gurgaon.

Explain that while the Central Government is presenting these three agricultural laws passed in September as a major reform in the agriculture sector,

At the same time, agitating farmers have expressed fears that the new laws will end the MSP (minimum support price) and mandi system

And they will become dependent on big corporates.