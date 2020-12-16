Farmers Protest: Notice to Center, Punjab and Haryana Government on Farmer Movement, Supreme Court Seeks Answer

Supreme Court Over Farmers Protest: Against the agricultural laws of the central government, the agitation of farmers is being carried out in full swing on all the borders of Delhi. For this reason, people are facing problems due to heavy jam on more routes going out of Delhi. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court in this regard, on which a hearing was held in the Supreme Court today. The court issued notice to the Central Government, Punjab Government and Haryana Government on this matter and sought answers. Also Read – Tata Sons and Mistry Family Feud: Mistry family claim, Tata Sons are not the inheritance of Tata family

This hearing was conducted by a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramaniam. Please tell that a student studying law named Rishabh Sharma had filed this petition, which demanded the removal of farmers from the border. Along with this, it was also told in the petition that there will be an increased risk of infection due to the gathering of people at one place.

A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian grants permission to implead farmer organizations. The matter will be heard in the Supreme Court tomorrow.

It has been said in the petition that it is necessary to remove people from the border because they are facing problems like jam on the roads. Also, emergency services like medical and other services are being disrupted. The farmers who are protesting should perform at some other place. Let us know that the matter will be heard again in the Supreme Court tomorrow.