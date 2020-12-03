Farmers Protest on Delhi Noida Link Road: One-way open Delhi-Noida link road, demonstration of farmers on the border continues

Farmers Protest on Delhi Noida Link Road: Farmers are protesting at different borders of Delhi against the agricultural laws of the Center. Meanwhile, vehicular movement on an important road connecting Noida and Delhi was disrupted on Thursday on the third day due to farmers’ demonstrations. Officials told about this. He said that one of the two routes on Noida Link Road (Chilla Road) was opened, so that people can enter Uttar Pradesh through Noida. The movement of vehicles from Noida to Delhi was disrupted as protesters gathered on one side of the road. Also Read – Farmer Protest latest news: Fourth phase meeting begins between farmer leaders and government

The Noida Traffic Police issued a consultation and informed people about the traffic on Thursday and suggested them to use DND or Kalindi Kunj road.

Protests by some farmers continue on the Delhi-Noida border amid heavy deployment of police. Meanwhile, some farmers gathered at the Dalit Prerna Sthal near the Chilla border on Thursday morning to protest.

Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said, “The law and order situation is under control although some farmers are still protesting.”

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) has been protesting against the new agricultural laws for the last three days on the shout border. Farmer leader Bhanu Pratap Singh said that whatever decision will be taken after the meeting between the central government and the farmer leaders in Delhi, a further strategy will be decided under it.

Hundreds of farmers of Aligarh, Hathras, Agra and Gautam Budh Nagar districts reached the Chilla Border in Noida on Tuesday under the leadership of Bhanu Pratap Singh, National President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu).

Farmer leader Sukhbir Pahalwan and some of his supporters, who are going on a sit-in through DND, were detained by Noida Police on Wednesday but were released late in the evening.