Farmers Protest: On the 41st day between the cold and rain, the farmers still standing on the border of Delhi, the agitators were seen in the open body

Farmers Protest, Singhu border, Farm Laws, kisan andolaan, kisan andolaan delhi: Today, Tuesday is the 41st day of the peasant movement in the country and even in the event of severe cold, rain and waterlogging which has been happening here for the last three days, the farmers have been demanding the withdrawal of the disputed agricultural laws and legal guarantee of MSP. The protests of the farmers on the ticking border against agricultural laws are going on. Security forces are deployed along the border in view of the protests by the farmers. Farmers have been seen performing open body in bad weather.

In the severe winter season, farmers of various states have been standing on the borders of Delhi for the last 41 days. Most of these farmers are from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Protests by farmers on the ticking border against agricultural laws continue. Security forces have been deployed along the border in view of the protests by the farmers. pic.twitter.com/gPCpZeiOza – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 5, 2021

Protests of farmers are continuing on the border against agricultural laws. Security forces are deployed at the border in view of the protests of the farmers. The capital and border areas of the country have been raining in the city for the last few days. In view of this, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has provided temporary high beds in tents to protect the farmers who are protesting on the city’s Singhu border from rain. Due to the tents being just behind the main platform and on the sloping side of the highway, there is a risk of waterlogging in the rain.

Protesters at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) affected due to continuous rainfall#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/lufaPTNNui – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Let us tell you that the 7th round of talks held on Monday between the government and the farmers organizations was also fruitless. Representatives of farmer organizations remained adamant on their demand for complete repeal of these laws while the government wanted to discuss the “flaws” points of the laws or their other options. The next conversation between the two will now be on January 8.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped to have a positive dialogue and a solution at the next meeting, but at the same time he said that “efforts from both sides to reach a solution” needed”.

Farmers have been living on many borders of Delhi since November last year. At the same time, traffic police officials are constantly giving information about closed and changed routes to people on Twitter. The traffic police said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that Singhu, Auchandi, Pyau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh border are closed. Delhi Traffic Police said, “Please go through Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu schools toll tax border. Traffic has also been diverted on Mukarba and Zetke Road. Also avoid going on Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44. ”

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, “Chilla and Ghazipur border is closed for people coming from Noida and Ghazipur to Delhi. Please come to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopura and Loni Border. ” Delhi Traffic Police said that the traffic at Tikri, Dhansa border is completely closed.

The traffic police said, “The Jhatikara border is open only to light vehicles, two-wheelers and passers-by.” He said that Jharoda (One Single Carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan / Bajgheda, Palam Vihar and Dundahera border are open for going to Haryana.