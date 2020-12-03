Farmers Protest: Preparing to find a middle ground on farmer movement, softening government’s stance on many demands – Decisive meeting on 5th!

Farmers Protest Updates: The fourth round meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday to resolve the Kisan Andolan Delhi could not reach any concrete result, but the government’s stance on the demands has softened already. Considering the attitude of the farmers regarding the three laws, the central government has gone ahead in the direction of finding a middle path, considering many topics. The law will not take back the government, but in view of the insistence of the farmers, there is a readiness to take new measures on some aspects. In order to remove the apprehensions arising out of the mandis with the new law, the government is thinking of taking initiative to register traders. Also Read – Farmers Protest 2020: Panga Girl Kangana said something about the farmers movement, notice has been issued, know the whole matter

The issue is about the complete roll back of laws. Not only one but discussions will also be held on several issues. Farmers want that the laws be taken back. Government wants to talk about MSP and amendment to the Acts: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union

Decision meeting on 5 December!

After a long meeting in a positive atmosphere on Thursday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says that the December 5 meeting is going to be decisive. On the other hand, the farmer leaders have clearly stated that they do not want a middle ground, instead they will continue the movement till the withdrawal of all three laws.

The meeting lasted more than 7 hours

In the presence of Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash on Thursday, the fourth round of talks started with representatives of farmers’ organizations at Vigyan Bhawan from 12:30 pm . This meeting lasted for about seven hours. At the request of the government, in this meeting, all the farmer representatives had written their objections to the three laws, which made the point-to-point negotiations easier.

Some points have been raised in previous meetings & todays meet. Farmer unions are mainly concerned about these. Govt has no ego, it was discussing with farmers with an open mind. Farmers are concerned that the new laws will end APMCs: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

‘Government discussing with an open mind’

Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar told the farmer leaders, ‘The government is discussing with an open mind. You should remove from your mind that the government has some kind of ego about the farmers. The government stands with the peasant brothers. Only positive results can be revealed through dialogue. ”The three ministers asked the representatives of all the farmers associations to first raise questions about the law. Almost all the peasant representatives demanded the removal of the three agricultural laws made in September and the repeal of the penalty law for pollution. The farmers also expressed displeasure over the forthcoming Electricity Amendment Act.

People have reservations on MSP (Minimum Support Price). I would like to reiterate that the MSP system will continue and we will assure farmers about it: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

MSP to continue as before: Agriculture Minister

Farmer leaders expressed apprehensions about the abolition of the mandis and the MSP, to which Agriculture Minister Tomar assured the government to consider all their demands. He said that the minimum support price (MSP) would continue as before. The government will consider that the MPMC should be empowered and increase its use. In the new agricultural law, due to the provision of private mandis outside the periphery of APMC, equality of tax in these two will also be considered. There will also be a consideration about the registration of the trader to trade agricultural produce outside the mandis. The SDM or the court, what the system should be, will be considered to resolve the dispute.

Farmers’ fears

Farmers also expressed apprehensions about contract farming. On this, the Agriculture Minister said that the written agreement of the farmer’s land cannot be done in any condition, yet if there is any doubt then the government is ready to redress it. Now on 5 December, the meeting to be held from 2 pm will again discuss the points raised by the farmers organizations. Agriculture Minister Narendra expects this meeting to be decisive.

What are the demands of farmers?

The agitating farmers’ organizations are demanding the Central Government to repeal the three agricultural laws and instead of talking to the farmers, they are asking for new laws. The 5 major demands of farmers are as follows…

– All three agricultural laws should be withdrawn because they are not in the interest of farmers and are going to encourage privatization of agriculture. These will benefit hoarders and big corporate houses.

Through a bill, farmers should be assured in writing that the MSP and the Conventional Food Grain Procurement System will not end.

In addition to agricultural laws, farmers’ organizations are also opposing the electricity bill 2020. The Electricity (Amended) Bill 2020, which replaced the Central Government’s Electricity Act 2003, is being opposed. The protesters allege that the electricity distribution system is being privatized through this bill. This bill will eliminate subsidy or free electricity supply to farmers.

– The fourth demand is about a provision, under which a farmer can face a jail term of 5 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for burning agricultural residues.

