Farmers Protest: Protest continues outdoor Secretariat in Karnal, difficult motion in opposition to IAS officer who lathi-charged

Farmers' protest remains to be occurring outdoor the secretariat in Karnal. After the mahapanchayat the day prior to this, a call used to be taken to gherao the secretariat and the farmers are nonetheless protesting outdoor the secretariat. Demonstrations are being held to do so in opposition to the executive officers who lathi-charged the farmers and to present repayment to the injured through the district management.

After the failure of talks with the district management, the farmers sat outdoor the secretariat, and then a conflict has began between the police drive and the farmers. The police used water cannons to disperse the gang. However the farmers stayed there. On the identical time, the Haryana executive has stopped web carrier and SMS carrier in 5 districts together with Karnal.

Police Pressure Deployment

Farmers motion leaders Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Balbil Singh Rajewal, and so forth. are provide on the website of the protest. Police team of workers and paramilitary drive team of workers had been deployed close to the secretariat to deal with legislation and order.