Farmers Protest: Rahul Gandhi did not get permission to take out march, Section 144 applied in New Delhi

new Delhi: Farmers are still protesting against the agricultural laws passed by the central government. Meanwhile, it was told from the Congress party that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the party will take out a march against agricultural laws today. However, this march of Rahul Gandhi has not been allowed and Section 144 has been implemented in the New Delhi area. Along with this, security has been increased near Rashtrapati Bhavan. Also Read – Rahul said- there is no democracy in India, I want to tell the PM, till the cancellation of agricultural laws, the farmers will not go back

In this regard, Rahul Gandhi has targeted the central government by tweeting. Rahul Gandhi wrote by tweeting – To avoid such tragedy, the farmers of India are agitating against the anti-agricultural laws. In this Satyagraha, all of us will have to support the Annadata of the country. Also Read – Delhi Police stopped Rahul Gandhi’s march, detained many Congress leaders including Priyanka Vadra

Let me tell you that once again the press conference will be held by the farmers who have come out against the agricultural laws. The farmer leader will address the press today at 12 noon and will explain the reasons for his agitation. Let us know that this press conference is being done through webinars. So that the questions of the people can be answered. Also Read – Farmers Protest: 62-year-old Manjeet Kaur from Patiala reached Jeep after driving a jeep, seeing her swag

Not only this, farmer leaders will also meet Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today. In addition, the people of the Kisan Army will also give their support to the central government on the new agricultural laws. Let me tell you that it has been more than a month since agitating farmers. But the farmer movement is not ready to withdraw. Negotiations are still going on by the central government.