Farmers Protest Replace: The next day to come farmers will burn effigy of central executive, Rakesh Tikait stated – will put black flag on properties and tractors

Farmers Protest Replace in India: Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait, the face of protests towards the Middle's 3 agricultural rules (BKU Chief Rakesh Tikait) Has referred to as upon the Govt of India to burn the effigy. He stated that on Might 26, the Indian executive effigy shall be burnt. Right through this time, black flag shall be placed on tractors and homes. At the black day noticed through farmers' organizations on 26 Might, Tikait stated that from 9-10 am day after today, one of these protest shall be arranged towards the federal government. Rakesh Tikait Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bharatiya Kisan Union) Is the nationwide spokesperson of.

Tikait informed ANI that all through such protests towards the federal government, the gang would now not collect nor would there be a public assembly. Except for this, no person will go back and forth against Delhi. He stated that folks will wave the black flag anywhere they're. He stated that those 'black rules' were six months and the federal government has now not but withdrawn them. It's identified that Black Day through farmers on 26 Might (Farmers Black Day) Is being celebrated as

You understand Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Congress Chief Navjot singh sidhu) Has supported this marketing campaign of farmers. He has put a black flag on his area. Sidhu had tweeted on this regard on Monday. He had stated that he would put a black flag on his area in strengthen of the farmers. Within the tweet, he referred to as upon folks to do the similar.

He stated within the tweet- In strengthen of the farmers’ protests, I can wave a black flag at 9:30 am day after today at each my properties (Amritsar and Patiala). Everyone seems to be asked to take action till those black rules are withdrawn or positive MSP and selection procedures of procurement are equipped in the course of the state executive.