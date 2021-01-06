Farmers Protest: Supreme Court expresses concern over farmers’ agitation

Farmers Protest: Farmers are still stuck on the borders of Delhi against agricultural laws. In such a situation, so far, no result has been achieved in the 7-stage talks about the farmer movement. The Supreme Court has expressed concern on this matter on Wednesday. On behalf of the Central Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the deadlock is expected to end soon. Also Read – Now farmers will take out tractor march on January 7, said – ‘Seven months, seven rounds of talks, but our’ seven words’ government is not even listening

Explain that a public interest litigation was filed in the Supreme Court by some lawyers regarding the validity of new agricultural laws. During the hearing on this, the court said that we will hear on agricultural laws and farmers' agitation on Monday. Commenting on the matter, Chief Justice SA Bobde said that there is no change in the situation.

Speaking on this, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the party's central government, said that we are talking to the farmers. Attorney General KK Venugopal said that we hope that both sides will agree on this matter. The Chief Justice said that we want to have a conversation.