Farmers Protest: talks between government and farmers today, these demands will be discussed

new Delhi: Demonstration of farmers is continuing against the agricultural laws brought by the central government. In such a situation, the 7th round of talks can be held between the Center and the farmers today. Let us know that earlier on December 30, the Central Government had a conversation with farmer leaders. In this series, some demands of the farmers were also accepted by the government, in which the burning of stubble was brought out of the category of crime and the Second Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Before the next round of talks with the government, the farmer leader said, ‘the movement will continue till the law is withdrawn’

Let us know that the performance of farmers has been going on for a long time and with time it is also becoming very fast. There are two main demands of farmers – first is to abolish all three new agricultural laws and secondly to legalize the minimum support price. However, till now any change in both these cases was refused by the government after the last meeting. However, such speculations can be made that this meeting can be very important in reducing or eliminating the deadlock between the Center and the farmers. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Sonia Gandhi’s attack- ‘Government to leave arrogance of power and withdraw all three agricultural laws’

The talks going to be held on Monday are based on the fact that the government should repeal all three agricultural laws. Explain that the farmers organizations have been warned that if their demands are not met, thousands of farmers protesters will reach the capital for the parade to be held on 26 January. Explain that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash will lead the Central Government. During this, 40 farmers union leaders will participate in the talks. Also Read – The rain of farmers standing on the borders of Delhi increased the difficulties, water filled in tents; Fuel wood and blanket soaked