Farmers Protest: Talks will be held between the farmer and the government on December 29, but these conditions have been kept

new Delhi: The agitation of farmers against the new agricultural law has intensified, but in the meantime the path of dialogue between the farmer and the government seems to be clear. If all goes well, then on December 29, the 7th round of negotiations between the farmer and the government will begin. Tell that till now the government and farmers are adamant on their decision, in such a situation whether this conversation will be successful, this question is bound to arise.

Let me tell you that the government has met many times with farmer leaders before, but this meeting has proved fruitless. The proposal to negotiate with the government was rejected by the farmers once, but since December 8, the Government of India is trying to bring the farmers to the negotiating table continuously. Let us know that the farmers have agreed to the meeting to be held tomorrow but they have some conditions.

The first condition is that the three agricultural laws should be repealed, this will be discussed first. Discussion will be made to make the MSP legally legal and the provision of punitive action on burning of stubble will be discussed, as well as the power law should be discussed and changes made. These conditions have been told by the farmers to the Government of India for the meeting to be held on 29 December. Not only this, farmers have also warned the government that if these demands are not met then the movement will not end.

Let us know that there will be a meeting of Union Ministers today on the demand of farmers. Although rhetoric has been seen so far, it seems that somewhere the government is not going to bow down on this matter. Explain that now farmers from UP are also moving towards Delhi to join the farmers movement, in such a situation, the administration has been deployed on a large scale by the Yogi government.