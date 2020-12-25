Farmers Protest: The government gave the proposal for talks again, Farmers Committee meeting will be held this afternoon

new Delhi: The agitation of farmers against agricultural laws in the country has been going on for more than 1 month. Yesterday, the Central Government wrote a letter to the farmers and appealed to come back to the negotiating table. The government assured the farmers that they are ready to openly discuss all issues with the farmers. In this regard, there will be a meeting of the Kisan Sangharsh Samiti this afternoon. In this meeting, it will be decided what the government has to answer on this letter. Also Read – Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of vandalizing and attacking Delhi Jalboard headquarters

Please tell that this afternoon the meeting of the Kisan Sangharsh Samiti will be held at 2 pm on the Singhu border. Let it be said that this is the second time when this is the second exercise by the government on the reconciliation with the farmers. A second attempt has been made by the government in 5 days. Explain that the government in its letter said about coming back to the table talking to the farmers that the government is serious about resolving all the issues of the farmers. It is not rational to negotiate any new demand related to minimum support price (MSP) which is outside the purview of agricultural laws.

The government further said in the letter that the Indian government reiterates its commitment to solve the farmers' problem. Also, on the MSP, the government said that the introduction of new agricultural laws is not going to affect MSP. Government of India is also ready to give written assurance for this. Also, the Government of India is ready to negotiate on the Straw and Electricity Amendment Act. Explain that earlier the invitation was rejected by the farmers of the Government of India.