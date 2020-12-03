Farmers Protest: There is no talk in 7 and a half hour marathon meeting between the government and farmers, talks will be held again on Saturday

Kisan Andolan Delhi updates: Demonstration of farmers in the country’s capital Delhi is going on in protest against the new agricultural law. Farmers’ organizations demand that these laws (Farms Law 2020) be withdrawn at the earliest. Regarding this, the marathon meeting between the government and the farmers organizations for 7 and a half hours at Vigyan Bhavan ended today. The next meeting between the farmer and the government will be held on Saturday, December 5. Also Read – Farmers Protest: After the meeting, the farmer said – ‘Government is trying to amend, our demand is to withdraw the law’

In the new Act, it has been provided that farmers can take their grievances to SDM court. Farmers’ Unions feel that SDM court is a lower court and they should be allowed to go to the court. Govt will consider this demand: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar https://t.co/nrRxvy4wOi pic.twitter.com/oKvzTI3ztk Also Read – Farmers Protest: Farmers in the meeting said – the government should cancel the law by calling a special session; Agriculture Minister said- there will be no change in MSP – ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020 Also Read – After Manish Tiwari, now Adhir Ranjan wrote a letter on the farmers issue and requested the speaker to call the session

After the meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that a provision has been made in the new law that farmers can take their complaints to the SDM court. Farmer unions feel that the SDM court is a lower court and they should be allowed to go to court. The government will consider this demand. He said that farmers are worried that the new law will end the market. The Government of India will consider that it should be strong and use it further.

He said, “As far as the new law is concerned, there is a provision of private mandis. Private mandis will come, but the government will consider the tax equality with the mandi. It also came to light that when there is business outside the mandi, it will be with the PAN card. Therefore, we will ensure the registration of the trader, we will also ensure that.

The Agriculture Minister said that some points have been raised in the previous meetings and today’s meeting. Farmers’ unions are mainly concerned about them. The government has no ego, it is discussing with farmers with an open mind. The farmers are worried that the new laws will abolish the APMC.