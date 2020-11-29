Farmers Protest Update: Roads coming to Delhi closed, farmers not ready to leave Singhu and Tikari border

Delhi Chalo Farmers Protest Latest Updates: Thousands of farmers coming to protest in Delhi against three agricultural laws implemented by the Center are still frozen on the national capital’s Singhu and Tikri border with another cold night spent on the road. At the same time, farmer leaders are churning on the strategy proposed by the government. Also Read – Delhi Chalo Kisan March: Amarinder Singh’s message to farmers- Home Minister’s statement welcome step, listen to them

Many roads and roadways coming to Delhi are closed due to the farmers’ agitation, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed to the farmers to come and perform at Burari Maidan and said that as soon as they go to the designated place, the Center will hold talks is ready. Also Read – Farmer movement getting support from some political parties and anti-social elements: Manohar Lal Khattar

#UPDATE: A meeting of farmers underway at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) as they continue their protest against the farm laws. https://t.co/C4Ps6AR56Y Also Read – Amarinder Singh targeted Manohar Lal Khattar, said – mercilessly with my farmers, I will not talk to Khattar – ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

Shah said that the farmers’ delegation has been invited to discuss on December 3. He said that some farmer organizations have demanded immediate talks and the Center is ready to hold talks as soon as the farmers are transferred to Burari field.

A farmer named Brij Singh, who is on the Singhu border, said, “Today an important meeting is going to take place to decide the future strategy. Till then we will stay here and decide according to the results of the meeting. We will not end the protest till the demands are agreed. “The Chief Minister of Punjab also said on Shah’s proposal that the sooner the talks with the farmers, the more it will be in the interest of the farming community and the direction.