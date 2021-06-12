Farmers Protest Updates: Farmers beat up 2 ASIs of Delhi Police, FIR registered

Farmers Protest, Singhu border, Delhi Police, Delhi, BKU, Rakesh Tikait, Information: On June 10, two ASIs had been assaulted within the Particular Department of Delhi Police for taking pictures of the protesting farmers’ protest on the Singhu border in Delhi. An FIR has been registered on this topic at Narela Police Station. On the similar time, Rakesh Tikait, nationwide spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union mentioned, they (policemen) shall be in civil get dressed, they should have idea that they’re channel folks and display us in a fallacious manner. Our folks don’t beat. Additionally Learn – Delhi Monsoon Information: Monsoon might knock 12 days ahead of standard in Delhi

Two assistant sub-inspectors of Delhi Police’s Particular Department had been allegedly assaulted through a bunch of demonstrating farmers once they clicked footage of the protest website online at Singhu border on June 10; FIR registered at Narela Police Station Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee’s promise to unite opposition dominated states in toughen of farmers’ motion (document picture) %.twitter.com/wYGmYNHOHK Additionally Learn – MSP For 2021-22: Heart gave large reward to farmers, higher MSP through 85% at the acquire of vegetation, see checklist – ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

Consistent with the ideas, on June 10, two assistant sub-inspectors of the Particular Department of Delhi Police had been attacked through a bunch of protesting farmers after taking pictures of the protest website online at the Singhu border. After this, now an FIR has been registered at Narela Police Station. On the similar time, farmer chief Rakesh Tikait has mentioned, our folks don’t beat up. The police and the federal government need us to clutter with the farmers.

They (Police) should were in civil get dressed & farmers would possibly have fallacious them for channel folks (media) who painting their motion in dangerous mild. We don’t interact in violence: BKU chief Rakesh Tikait on farmers allegedly assaulting two policemen for clicking footage on June 10 %.twitter.com/3g3ZBEoHkx – ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

Considerably, farmers are agitating at the borders of Delhi to call for the repeal of 3 agricultural regulations of the central govt. The federal government has mentioned that a majority of these new regulations are farmer pleasant.

Agitating farmers will protest at Raj Bhavan on June 26

Farmers’ unions, agitating towards the 3 new agricultural regulations of the central govt, on Friday introduced that they’d level a sit-in at Raj Bhavans around the nation on June 26, at the finishing touch of 7 months in their agitation.