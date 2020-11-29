Farmers refuse to negotiate, decides to stay on Delhi’s borders

Farmers March to Delhi Against Farm Bills Updates: Farmers protesting against the three agricultural laws of the Center on Sunday decided that they will not go to Burari Maidan in the national capital and stay on the borders of Delhi. Thousands of farmers continued their demonstrations for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday at the Singhu and Tikari borders. During this time the farmers said that Burari is not a ground, it is a jail and they will not go to Burari. Also Read – Farmers Protest Update: Roads coming to Delhi closed, farmers not ready to leave Singhu and Tikari border

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the farmers to go to Nirankari Maidan, the saint of Burari. This ground has been offered to farmers for peaceful demonstration. Shah also said that after going to Nirankari Maidan, the central government is ready to hold talks with him.

Buta Singh Burjgil, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (Dakonda), told over the phone, "We have decided that we will be frozen on the borders of Delhi. We will not go to Burari. " He said that representatives of several farmers' organizations have taken this decision. BKU (Qadian) chief Harmeet Singh Kadian also said that the protesters would not go to Burari Maidan.

Reacting to the appeal of the Union Home Minister, Qadian told reporters near the Singhu border that the central government should not impose any condition to negotiate with the farmers. He said, “We don’t want any preconditions. We want the meeting to happen without any conditions. We agree to negotiate. “

The farmer leader said that thousands of farmers could soon join the protest on the borders of Delhi. Significantly, the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Co-ordination Committee, the National Farmers Federation and different factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKU) had called for a “Delhi Chalo” march.

The farmers are protesting against the three agricultural laws of the Center. They fear that this will end the minimum support price system and they will be left on the “mercy” of big industrialists. The central government has invited several organizations of farmers of Punjab to hold the second phase of talks in Delhi on December 3.

