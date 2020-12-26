Farmers responded to the government’s proposal, said – a meeting should be convened on December 29

Kisan Andolan: The farmers, who have been agitating against the new agricultural laws of the center for almost a month, have said that they will hold talks with the central government on December 29. This information was given by Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India. He said, “We are proposing to negotiate with all organizations on behalf of the United Kisan Morcha that the next meeting between the representatives of the farmers and the Government of India should be held on December 29, 2020 at 11 am.” Also Read – Farmers Protest: Farmers jam on Delhi border, Vaghela detention in Gujarat, Lallu custody in UP, Digvijay said – Congressman sleeping

Yogendra Yadav said that the agenda of the meeting should be in this order – the procedure to be followed to repeal the three agricultural laws, the process of providing legal guarantee for procurement on the profitable MSP suggested by the Swaminathan Commission for all farmers and agricultural commodities. And provision. Also read – open challenge for debate on farm laws: Modi government minister challenges Rahul Gandhi on open debate on farmers’ issues

Significantly, today is the 31st day of the demonstration of farmers on the borders of Delhi against the new agricultural laws of the Center. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: What will be the solution! Farmers’ organizations indicated, today may be the next round of talks with the government

Earlier, the Union Agriculture Ministry sent a fresh invitation to farmers to clarify that it would not be ‘logical’ to include any new demand related to the minimum support price (MSP) in the agenda as it is beyond the scope of the new agricultural laws. . Farmers’ unions on Thursday alleged that the latest Central Government letter for talks is propaganda against the farmers only to make the impression that they are not interested in the talks. Farmers have demanded inclusion of the subject of repeal of new agricultural laws in the agenda to resume the dialogue.

Delhi Police Commissioner visits Singhu border

On Saturday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava reached the Singhu border of Delhi. The commissioner reviewed the security arrangements at the Singhu border. He spoke to the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces personnel deployed in security. The police commissioner also interacted with the officers present at the border. Police commissioner Singhu also went to the Tekri border after the border.