Farmers should not say Naxal and Khalistani, they are our feeders, we bow our heads: Defense Minister

During an interview with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, when the farmers were questioned as being called 'Naxal' and 'Khalistani', they said, these allegations should not be leveled by anyone. We express our deepest respect to him. He is our provider. We bow our heads towards the farmers. They are our 'proclamations'.

The defense minister said this during an interview with the news agency, ANI, between the farmers' movement. Explain that for more than a month, the movement of farmers has been going on with the demand of the return of three agricultural bills of the central government. Today there is to be a dialogue between the farmers and the government.

Some forces have tried to create some misunderstandings among the farmers.

The Defense Minister said, some forces have tried to create some misunderstandings among the farmers. We have also talked to many farmers. My only request to the farmers is that it should be discussed segment-wise and look for a ‘yes or no’ answer. We will pledge.

Slogans of “Mar ja, mar ja”

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, the derogatory remarks should not be made against the PM. PM is not just an individual but an institution. I have never used derogatory words against a former Prime Minister. The slogans of “Maar Jaa, Jaar Jaa” were chanted against the PM, I felt really sad.

No country should comment on the farmers’ movement

I would like to say about the Prime Minister of any country that comment should not be made about the internal affairs of India. India does not require any external intervention. This is our internal matter. No country has the right to comment on our internal affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also aggrieved

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, there is no question of being insensitive to farmers. Our farmers are demonstrating and I am not alone unhappy, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also upset.

Rahul Gandhi is younger than me and I know more about agriculture than him

Defense Minister Singh said, Rahul Gandhi is younger than me and I know more about agriculture than him. Because I was born from the womb of the farmer-mother. We cannot take decisions against farmers.