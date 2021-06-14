Farmers threw the root laid for BJP place of business in Haryana, case filed

Chandigarh: It was once uprooted hours after Haryana’s BJP unit leader OP Dhankhar laid the root stone for the birthday party place of business in Jhajjar. Police stated that an FIR has been registered on this connection. A bunch of farmers protesting towards the brand new agricultural regulations on Sunday razed the root stone of the birthday party place of business at Rewari Highway within the district. Additionally Learn – As quickly because the minister saved his ft, the newly built wall collapsed, such open corruption in Madhya Pradesh

The protesters had been shouting slogans and wearing black flags towards the Middle for no longer chickening out the regulations in spite of 1000’s of farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi for almost six months. Ladies had been additionally incorporated on this. Additionally Learn – Delhi: E. Rajendra, who left TRS after being got rid of from the put up of minister in Telangana, joined BJP with supporters

Haryana House Minister Anil Vij in Ambala, answering a query in regards to the incident, stated, “Strict motion can be taken as in line with legislation.” is opposing. Additionally Learn – State Secretary of Uttrakhand BJP Mahila Morcha captured assets value crores, arrested in conjunction with 2 sons and colleagues