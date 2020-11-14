Farmers to celebrate ‘Kali Diwali’ in Punjab, said- will light torches against agricultural laws

Chandigarh Amid the ongoing deadlock between the farmer unions of the Center and Punjab, protesting farmers have announced to celebrate ‘Kali Diwali’ against ‘black’ agricultural laws on Saturday. Their day-long talks held in Delhi on Friday ended without any decision. Also Read – Railway refuses to start train service in Punjab, said- Agitators have gathered around stations

A BKU Ekta (Dakonda) statement said, "We will light a torch to demonstrate our struggle on the night of Diwali." Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the positive sentiment in which farmer unions and the Center discussed agricultural laws and other related issues on Friday. Describing it as constructive development, the Chief Minister said that for the first time in the meeting, the two sides got an opportunity to talk in an open environment and hoped that this would pave the way to break the deadlock on this issue. He said that the fact is that both the parties have agreed to come to a table and find a solution.

The Chief Minister hoped that the internal discussion of farmer unions on November 18, before another meeting with the central government on November 21, would help identify concrete ways and means for various points raised in Friday's extensive discussions. Singh said that Punjab has suffered a huge economic loss due to the Kovid-19 epidemic and the current situation created by the Central Agricultural Laws has also severely affected the state's economic situation. Emphasizing the immediate resolution of the matter, he said that it is in everyone's interest to have an early resolution.