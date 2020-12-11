Farmers union reached Supreme court against agricultural laws, said these acts are ‘illegal and arbitrary’

Kisan Andolan: The war between the central government and the farmer unions over the recently implemented three agricultural laws continues. The farmers are adamant on withdrawing the law and the government is proposing amendments. Meanwhile, the issue of agricultural legislation has now reached the Supreme Court. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers become very dancing farmers, the groom sitting on the mare said – We are also with you

These laws have been challenged in the apex court on behalf of Bhanu faction of Bharatiya Kisan Union. The farmers union has given an intervention application in the Supreme Court challenging the laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against agricultural laws at various borders of Delhi for more than two weeks.

A petition has been filed on behalf of Kisan Union President Bhanu Pratap Singh. This petition has been filed on behalf of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva, seeking to intervene on the already filed petition. It includes the repeal of three new agricultural laws – Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill, 2020, Agriculture (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Agreement Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities Amendment Bill, 2020 from the Central Government. Has been demanded.

The petition said, “These acts are ‘illegal and arbitrary'”. These will pave the way for the factionalization and commercialization of agricultural production. ” The petitioner has said that the laws are unconstitutional, as farmers are being kept at the mercy of corporate greed of multinationals.

The petition said that the old petitions should be heard on the issue of agricultural law. It says that new laws will push the country’s agricultural sector towards privatization. The petition states, “These laws will abolish the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) system, which aims to ensure fair prices for agricultural products.”

The petition states that these laws have been passed in a hurry. The petition said that the farmers are really afraid that they will remain dependent on the corporate house. The apex court had decided to hear a petition filed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva and Rakesh Vaishnav of Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress against the three agricultural laws.

(Input IANS)