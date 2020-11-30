Farmers’ warning, will block all routes to Delhi; Police increased security

Farmers protest: On Monday, the city police tightened security along the borders with neighboring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, a day after the farmers protesting against agricultural laws were blocked from entering the national capital. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers not only want to get rid of new agricultural laws, get rid of jail on stubble burning .. and more

After gathering at Burari Maidan, the farmers who are protesting by rejecting the offer of center of talks are currently frozen at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border. A senior police official said, "In view of the farmers' demonstrations, Delhi Police has increased its presence at various border points. The maximum number of deployments has been made. "

Delhi Police Commissioner S. N. Srivastava reached the Singhu border and took stock of the situation. The commissioner said, "They (farmers) have been offered and arrangements have been made for them at Burari Maidan instead of road." Traffic is causing problems on the road. Drinking water, toilets are nothing there, while Burari is a better management in the ground. "

At a press conference on the Singhu border on Monday, the representatives of the farmers said that they want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their ‘vote of opinion’. He said, “Our demands will not be weighed.” He claimed that the ruling party would “pay a heavy price if their concerns were not overcome.” The representative said, “We came here to fight the last battle Huh.”

On the other hand, a small group of farmers protesting at the Tikari border has come to Burari in North Delhi and stopped in the ground set by the central government for peaceful demonstration. Another senior police officer in the outer Delhi district, who is involved in security arrangements at the Tikari border, said that the situation on the border is peaceful and the protesters have not yet entered the national capital.

As a precaution, a large number of security forces have been deployed by placing multi-level blockers. “The situation is peaceful, but the protesters have refused to go to Burari Maidan,” the official said. The border has been blocked at many levels. “

He said, “But the farmers are still on the border and have not entered Delhi.” They say that they will decide the future strategy on December 3, the day the farmer leaders have been called for talks. “

