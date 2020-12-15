Farmers were seduced, Anna Hazare will not come to the movement for support: Nitin Gadkari

Kisan Andolan: Today is the 19th day of the peasant movement. Farmers are adamant on the demand for withdrawal of the New Farm Laws. Today PM Modi can meet farmers. Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said many things about agricultural laws and farmers. Nitin Gadkari has supported the agricultural laws. Nitin Gadkari said that we are ready to accept the suggestions of farmers. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: End hunger strike by farmer leaders, Tikait said – Government will have to listen to us

On announcing the support of Anna Hazare's farmers, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that I do not think that Anna Hazare will reach the movement in support of the farmers. We have not done anything wrong against the farmers. Whatever crop the farmer will do, he can sell it anywhere along with the mandi and the traders.

The Union Minister said that farmers should come and understand. Our government is dedicated to the farmers and is also ready to listen to the suggestions of the farmers. There can be no injustice to farmers in this government. With this, the Union Minister said that there are some people who are trying to seduce the farmers. this is wrong.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that farmers should first try to understand these three laws. If there will be no interaction between the farmer and the government, then there will be disputes. All problems can be solved by negotiation. Farmers will get justice. We are working only for the benefit of the farmers. The government is still trying to negotiate with the farmers and end this impasse.