Farmers, women and children protesting on the borders have taken up the responsibility of farming at home

Chandigarh: Most of the farmers of Punjab are frozen on the borders of Delhi to protest against the new agricultural laws of the Center, so their family members are looking after the standing wheat crop at home and others related to farming. They are also handling the work.

In the absence of adult male members of the household, with the help of their children, women are irrigating fields, spraying fertilizers in them, taking care of cattle and cutting fodder for them. In this way, women are assuring their husbands and young sons that they do not worry about the house and take care in performing, by taking care of all the work of farming.

Paramjeet Kaur (44), a resident of Jhata Kalan village in Amritsar district, said, "With the help of children, we are taking care of wheat crops, animals and doing other things." Kaur's husband Harjeet Singh is a farmer leader who is currently participating in the farmers' movement along the border with Delhi. They have two children, Manmeet Kaur and Yuvraj Singh. The couple's children are now helping their mother with great enthusiasm in agriculture and allied activities.

Kaur told that both the children have passed IELTS (International English Language Testing System) examination and they want to study abroad. The Crown Prince is still irrigating the fields and taking care of the animals. Yuvraj, who has passed class XII, said, “I have sown wheat for the first time.” “

Wanting to study in Canada, Yuvraj’s 20-year-old sister Manmeet Kaur said, “We never did this job (of farming).” We were engaged in our studies. My work was limited to kitchen but now I am also doing agricultural work. I look after the vegetable fields and do other things. “

Jaspreet Kaur (35), wife of another farmer protesting on the Delhi border, said that she is taking care of animals in her Jethukhe village in Bathinda district. She said, “I extract milk of cow and buffalo right now in my husband’s absence.” His family sells milk to make a living. He said that he has hired some laborers for irrigation of fields and spraying urea.

Jaspreet, the mother of three, said, “There are problems but we have to face them.” Sukhdev Singh, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) said that in many areas, the villagers and laborers to irrigate the fields of those farmers They have come forward, who are protesting against the agricultural laws on the borders with Delhi.

Committees have also been formed in many villages, where villagers are irrigating the crops of farmers who are frozen at the demonstration site. It is noteworthy that farmers are protesting against the new agricultural laws on the borders with Delhi. Farmers fear that these new laws will abolish the minimum support price (MSP) system and will make them deserving of the kindness of large corporate groups. The protesting farmers have rejected the central government’s offer to amend the new agricultural laws.