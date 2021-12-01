Farming Simulator 22 breaks sales records: the best harvest ever on PC and consoles

Giants Software’s farm simulator arrived on PC, consoles, and Stadia on November 22.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 1 December 2021, 11:59 10 comments

That the Farming Simulator series is a success is not news, several installments to its credit demonstrate the profitability of IP for Giants Software, but Farming Simulator 22 has wanted to go a step further, managing to sell one and a half million copies in just a week between the PC, console and Stadia versions.

This is how GamesIndustry echoes in a recent information, where it also exposes how the farm simulator has managed to outperform titles with large campaigns behind such as Battlefield 2042 in its first days on sale, which we reported this week. Now it remains to see how the crops of Giants Software grow over time, presenting a video game with content seasons.

On the other hand, Farming Simulator 22 is presented as a multiplayer, a fact that allows PC users to share their farms.

From Giants Software they have celebrated the simulator data, being convinced that they are going in the right direction for the franchise. In addition, it should be noted that Farming Simulator 22 is the first self-published title by the Swiss studio.

Farming Simulator 22 is currently still averaging on Steam more than 70,000 users at its highest daily peak each day. The video game was released this November 22, guaranteeing a proposal with important additions compared to previous developments, offering a wide variety of new functions that give the player more content and freedom than ever before to create their own agricultural empire.

More about: Farming Simulator 22, Giants Software and Sales.