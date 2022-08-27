Farming Simulator 22 surprises at Gamescom 2022 with a Platinum Edition: date, trailer and news

The simulator will integrate new mechanics, brands and even an unpublished map, which will be known as Silverrun Forest.

Those who enjoy simulators that take us to a more natural environment have found their perfect game with Farming Simulator 22. The title of Giants Software It managed to fascinate all the player-farmers from the first moment, and this has been demonstrated with a commercial performance that has placed it as the best-selling installment in its history.

Farming Simulator 22: Platinum Edition will be available on November 15But the farm experience does not end here. Because, as announced in the Gamescom 2022Farming Simulator prepares a Platinum Edition with a good handful of novelties. If you want to further expand the possibilities of the game, keep in mind that this novelty will be available from November 15 on all consoles.

As seen in the trailer inserted at the beginning of this news, Farming Simulator 22: Platinum Edition integrates some extras to continue enjoying life on the farm. In this sense, the version introduces new brands, machines to facilitate daily tasks, game mechanics and even a new map that will be known by the name of Silverrun Forest.

This novelty does nothing more than extend the hours of play in Farming Simulator 22, since the Giants Software title has gameplay so true to reality that hooks any player minimally interested in this world. And this is not the only video game that is surprising due to its high level of realism, since there are other deliveries in the sector that, as you can see in the video below, bet on a most surprising experience.

More about: Farming Simulator 22, Giants Software and Editions.