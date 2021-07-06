Farnaz Shetty (Induvadana) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Films, Photographs

Farnaz Shetty is an Indian actress identified for her works in Telugu and Hindi movie business. She made her debut Tv display Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat (2013). She performed the nature of Riddhi Sinha in Siddhi Joshi serial. Farnaz Shetty did a daring function within the 2021 Telugu film Induvadana along Varun Sandesh.
Farnaz used to be born on 16 September 1991, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She did her training in St. Joseph’s Prime Faculty, Juhu, Mumbai, and finished her commencement from Mithibai School of Arts, Mumbai. She began her performing occupation within the yr 2013 in tv serials, she made her debut serial Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat on this serial she seemed as Tia.
She grabbed the center of the target market via serials like Balika Vadhu as Kanchan (2013), Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera as Gunjan (2014-15), Suryaputra Karn as Vrushali (2015-16), Waaris as Manpreet Pawania/Manu/ Preet (2017), Siddhi Vinayak as Siddhi Joshi / Riddhi Sinha (2018). Farnaz Shetty additionally hosted a tv fact display Shine of India on Channel V. She has greater than 3 lakh fans (as of July 2021) on her instagram.
Farnaz Shetty Biography
[su_table]
|Title
|Farnaz Shetty
|Actual Title
|Farnaz Shetty
|Nickname
|Farnaz
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Delivery
|16 September 1991
|Age
|26
|Zodiac signal
|Virgo
|Father Title
|But to be Up to date
|Mom Title
|But to be Up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Faculty
|St. Joseph’s Prime Faculty, Juhu, Mumbai
|School
|Mithibai School of Arts, Mumbai
|Leisure pursuits
|Portray, Looking at Television, Making a song
|Place of origin
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|No
|Husband Title
|NA
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
[/su_table]
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/farnazshetty/
Farnaz Shetty Television sequence
- 2013 Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat as Tia
- 2013 Balika Vadhu as Kanchan
- 2014–2015 Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera as Gunjan
- 2015–2016 Suryaputra Karn as Vrushali
- 2017 Waaris as Manpreet Pawania/Manu/ Preet
- 2018 Siddhi Vinayak as Siddhi Joshi / Riddhi Sinha
Films Listing
Farnaz Shetty Photographs
Take a look at the most recent pictures of actress Farnaz Shetty,
