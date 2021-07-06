Farnaz Shetty (Induvadana) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Films, Photographs

Farnaz Shetty is an Indian actress identified for her works in Telugu and Hindi movie business. She made her debut Tv display Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat (2013). She performed the nature of Riddhi Sinha in Siddhi Joshi serial. Farnaz Shetty did a daring function within the 2021 Telugu film Induvadana along Varun Sandesh.

Farnaz used to be born on 16 September 1991, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She did her training in St. Joseph’s Prime Faculty, Juhu, Mumbai, and finished her commencement from Mithibai School of Arts, Mumbai. She began her performing occupation within the yr 2013 in tv serials, she made her debut serial Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat on this serial she seemed as Tia.

She grabbed the center of the target market via serials like Balika Vadhu as Kanchan (2013), Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera as Gunjan (2014-15), Suryaputra Karn as Vrushali (2015-16), Waaris as Manpreet Pawania/Manu/ Preet (2017), Siddhi Vinayak as Siddhi Joshi / Riddhi Sinha (2018). Farnaz Shetty additionally hosted a tv fact display Shine of India on Channel V. She has greater than 3 lakh fans (as of July 2021) on her instagram.

Farnaz Shetty Biography

Title Farnaz Shetty Actual Title Farnaz Shetty Nickname Farnaz Occupation Actress Date of Delivery 16 September 1991 Age 26 Zodiac signal Virgo Father Title But to be Up to date Mom Title But to be Up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Graduate Faculty St. Joseph’s Prime Faculty, Juhu, Mumbai School Mithibai School of Arts, Mumbai Leisure pursuits Portray, Looking at Television, Making a song Place of origin Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Married No Husband Title NA Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/farnazshetty/

Farnaz Shetty Television sequence

2013 Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat as Tia

2013 Balika Vadhu as Kanchan

2014–2015 Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera as Gunjan

2015–2016 Suryaputra Karn as Vrushali

2017 Waaris as Manpreet Pawania/Manu/ Preet

2018 Siddhi Vinayak as Siddhi Joshi / Riddhi Sinha

Films Listing

Farnaz Shetty Photographs

Take a look at the most recent pictures of actress Farnaz Shetty,

