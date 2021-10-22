Farooq Abdullah stated – If friendship then Kashmir folks would come from Pakistan to drink tea, if we must be non violent…

Jammu: Nationwide Convention chief Farooq Abdullah has given a assertion referring to friendship between Pakistan and India. . If there was once friendship, it could nonetheless be like this as of late. That is vital for peace. He stated that ’till you communicate to Pakistan, we will by no means are living in peace in Jammu and Kashmir.’Additionally Learn – LG Manoj Sinha’s large statement- ‘May not take a seat peacefully until the top of terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir’

Abdullah stated, 'We might pass there (Sialkot). Previous this used to occur. Earlier than independence folks used to come back in trains. If there was once friendship between India and Pakistan, folks would come right here (in Jammu and Kashmir) from Sialkot (Pakistan) to drink tea.

Addressing a birthday party assembly right here, he stated, "I say with self belief even as of late, except you (India) communicate to Pakistan and shake fingers with each and every different in friendship, we can by no means Can not are living in peace, ever. Get me to write down this factor down.'