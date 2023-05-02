Farzar Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Do you enjoy watching an animated action tv series that revolves around a hero fighting against all the evildoers? Netflix’s ‘Farzar’ is one such show.

As a prince living in a human colony on an alien world, Prince Fichael vows to rid the planet of evil, only to discover that it is his dad who is the worst of all the evildoers.

The animated comedy series created by Roger Black and Waco O’Guin incorporates several sci-fi elements used as clever tools for comedy and character expansion.

The main idea of the series is to show the misadventures of Prince Fichael, the son of Renzo, the Czar of Farzar, and his S.H.A.T. Squad.

As the story progresses, Fichael tries to bring peace to Earth and protect humans and aliens from war.

Since the first season ended on such a doomy note along with a cliffhanger, viewers are already demanding more of its sexual and quirky humor.

Farzar, created by Roger Black and Waco O’ Guin, the animated comedy series features several sci-fi elements and comedy.

The show falls in the same category as Futurama’s Rick and Morty and is an unintentional successor of that show.

The first season ended, leaving viewers longing for more whacky and sexual humor. So if you are one of them, then congratulations, you have ended up in the right place.

Farzar is a sci-fi and animation series that you must watch if you love both. Farzar, an animated series for adults that has just been released on Netflix, already has a large fan base.

Fans are anxious to find out when Farzar’s second season will be released. Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger, and fans are curious to see what the future holds for the characters.

When Prince Fichael discovers that his father is the biggest evildoer of them all, he breaks his promise to purge the planet of evil. Prince Fichael lives in a human colony in an alien world.

The makers of Paradise PD, Roger Black, and Waco O’ Guin, along with Joel Kuwahara, Scott D. Greenberg, Waco O’Guin, Marc Provissiero, and Dan Signer, present Farzar, their next wonderful adult animated comedic sci-fi series.

Farzar Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of ‘Farzar’ was released on July 15, 2022. It consisted of ten episodes with a running time of 25-30 minutes per episode. All the episodes of the season were released on the premiere day itself.

Neither the creators nor Netflix have officially renewed the series as of now. But given the end of the first season, it opens the door to more stories on a far-flung alien planet.

‘Paradise PD’, creators Roger Black and Waco O’Guin previous show, ran for four seasons. So, there is a high possibility that ‘Farzar’ will also have a similar path.

If the first season proves to be a success with a great viewership that would live up to Netflix’s expectations, a second season can definitely be on the way.

And if that is the case, production can possibly start sometime in the first half of 2023, after which it can be assumed that season 2 will premiere in the first quarter of 2024.

Farzar Season 2 Cast

Being an animated show, we only get to hear the voices of the star cast. We can expect most of the main cast of ‘Farzar’ to return for season 2. They include:

Lance Reddick as Renzo,

David Kaye as the paranoid scientist, Barry Barris,

Jerry Minor as the voice of Scootie the cyborg,

Grey Griffin as Queen Flammy,

Dana Snyder as Fichael, Bazarack, and Billy,

Kari Wahlgren as the twins Mal and Val

Moreover, Reddick’s Renzo could reappear in Season 2, in spite of his character’s passing in the Season 1 finale.

And of course, we may also get to see many additions to the ensemble cast in case season 2 does take place.

Farzar Season 2 Trailer

Farzar Season 2 Plot

The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads, “Prince Fichael lives in a human colony on an alien world and vows to rid the planet of evil but then learns his dad’s the biggest evildoer of them all.”

The name of the planet liberated from the evil alien Bazarack by Renzo is called Farzar. Renzo, who built a human settlement under a large dome, created the Czar of Farzar.

Queen Flammy was married to him. His reign is thwarted by Prince Fichael, a bright and well-meaning son who steps behind a protective dome to find Bazarac.

In Season 1 of Farzar, Prince Fichael learns that his father, Zar Renzo, is at the root of his planet’s troubles. As a result, he uses incompetent methods to try to bring about peace between humans and aliens.

The finale shows the alien emperor Bazarack leading his species’ union to attack Dome City. Renzo’s arrogance becomes the cause of his death resulting in Bazarack’s plan of destroying the dome getting accomplished.

It is possible for the probable second season to revolve around Bazarack’s attempt to take over Dome City when the Czar is absent, along with Fichael and S.H.A.T.

Squad working to create an idyllic society, with Barry’s experiments, Renzo might be reorganized, Val and Mal might find it difficult to live independently, and the possibility of Renzo’s reemergence could pose a threat to Fichael’s peace efforts.

Farzar features the misadventures of Prince Fichael, the son of Renzo, the Czar of Farzar, and his S.H.A.T squad.

Here’s the series info according to Rotten Tomatoes, “Prince Fichael and his crew venture out of their domed human city to fight the evil aliens; as they begin their journey, Fichael quickly discovers he may be living a lie.

“We follow the story of Renzo, who acts as a savior for his planet and protects it from invaders.

While he is known for his sex appeal and personality, his son Prince Fichael is dorky and pretty dumb IMO.

The series is known for its sex jokes but believe me, it’s way more than that. It tackles a lot of social issues, such as warfare, capitalism, and colonialism, all while being extremely funny and entertaining.

Season 1 of ‘Farzar” sees Prince Fichael discover that his father, Czar Renzo, is responsible for the problems facing his planet. In his incompetent manner, he attempts to make peace between humans, aliens.

The finale sees the alien emperor Bazarack lead a group of his species in attacking Dome City. Renzo is killed by his arrogance and the dome is destroyed.

Bazarack’s attempt to take over Dome City from the Czar could be the theme of a potential second season. Fichael, the S.H.A.T. Squad could be able to work together to create a harmonious society.

Renzo could also be restructured using Barry’s experiments. Val and Mal may struggle to live independently. Fichael may have to deal with Renzo’s possible return.