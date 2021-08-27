Fascinating Main points About Akshay Kumar’s Personality In Atrangi Re

One of the crucial refreshing casting that all of us are taking a look ahead to is for Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan within the lead and is a fascinating tackle love. The movie has now not been wrapped up and a few attention-grabbing main points of Akshay’s personality have surfaced that may get you intrigued for the film.

A supply printed that Akshay is handiest part of Sara’s creativeness who seems at him as the perfect guy to fall in love with. He mentioned, “In Atrangi Re, Akshay’s personality is just a figment of Sara’s creativeness. He doesn’t exist for actual. As a substitute he handiest exists in her thoughts when she goals of relationship a good-looking man, who’s embodied by means of Akshay. Then again, Dhanush’s personality is actual.”

Dropping extra gentle on Dhanush’s personality, the supply mentioned, “So Dhanush performs a man who’s in love with Sara Ali Khan’s personality, however he has to continuously compete with Akshay Kumar’s personality who exists handiest in Sara’s thoughts. So he (Dhanush) has to stay improving himself to conquer what Sara thinks is essentially the most excellent man on this planet.”