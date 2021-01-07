Fashion designer Satya Paul: Satya Paul dies at Isha Yoga Center, breathes last at age 79

Fashion Designer Satya Paul: The world’s renowned fashion designer Satya Paul has passed away. He was 79 years old. He breathed his last on Wednesday. He was staying at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. Puneet Nanda, founder of Isha Yoga Center and son of Satya Paul, told that his father is no longer in this world.

In a Facebook post, Puneet Nanda wrote that Satya Paul was shocked on December 2. He was admitted to the hospital since then. A few days later he was shifted to Isha Yoga Center as per his wish. Satya Paul considered the Isha Yoga Center to be his home. He was living here since 2015.

The post stated that Paul had only one wish that all medical equipment that was added to his body to be monitored, should be removed so that he could fly freely in the sky. Doctors had also given permission to do so.

Satya Paul’s son further wrote that very few people would know that he was a designer and an entrepreneur and he was also a good learner. His spiritual journey began in the 1970s. He was influenced by Osho. After Osho’s death in 1990, he kept searching for the Guru. In 2007, he came close to Sadhguru. After that he started walking on the path of Sadhguru and started living here in 2015.