Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood in Protest Supporting Assange

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood led a protest in London on Tuesday in help of incarcerated WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The 79-year-old Westwood, dressed in a canary yellow outfit, chanted slogans of protest similar to “Free Julian Assange!” whereas being suspended in a large birdcage outdoors London’s Previous Bailey prison court docket. Westwood, a longtime supporter of Assange, acknowledged that she needed to get him “out of the cage.”

Assange is at the moment combating a battle to not get extradited to the U.S. If he does, he faces 17 expenses beneath the Espionage Act and conspiracy to commit laptop intrusion after a number of hundred thousand categorized paperwork had been printed over 2010 and 2011. He’s at the moment an inmate of London’s high-security Belmarsh jail. His extradition listening to will start on the Previous Bailey from Sept. 7.

Addressing the assembled crowd on Tuesday, Westwood stated, “It’s not a criminal offense to inform the reality,” and that the cage was a illustration of the house Assange would inhabit if extradited to the U.S.

In a diary entry saying her cage protest on Monday, Westwood wrote, “I’m Julian Assange, I’m the canary in the cage. If I die, down in the coal mine from toxic fuel, that’s the sign for ev. 2 get out. I’m half poisoned already from fuel — authorized corruption, gaming the system. No solar. I’m whistling away however 7bn folks don’t know what’s occurring in spiral.”

“It’s not unlawful however in the general public curiosity 2 publish American battle crimes. Don’t Extradite Assange. It’s a sew up,” Westwood continued.