Fashion Recap: 28 Most Stylish Characters In 2020 K-Dramas

2020 has been a whirlwind of surprises whether or not good or dangerous, and most of us are in all probability glad to bid goodbye to the yr that was. However in Ok-dramaland, the final yr has produced among the finest dramas that stored our stay-at-home days effectively price it and helped us escape into fascinating tales. Other than epic pairings, heart-stopping narratives, and unforgettable moments, right here’s a listing of trendy characters which have made a mark in 2020 Ok-dramas: Type Queens Search engine marketing Ye Ji in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” Who can neglect the outrageous but lovable character that’s Go Moon Younger? From her whimsical attire, over-the-top styling, and dreamy excessive vogue outfits, there’s nothing she will’t pull off. Her type is paying homage to princesses and witches in fairy tales, very like her character who initiatives a fiercely guarded person that simply longs to really feel beloved and accepted. Her out-of-this-world garments function armors that disguise her true emotions, till one particular particular person is ready to see her for who she actually is. Her type is a mixture of basic and fashion-forward, and each bit offers a nod to each the previous and the longer term. Son Ye Jin and Search engine marketing Ji Hye in “Crash Touchdown on You” In “Crash Touchdown on You,” every little thing that Yoon Seri (Son Ye Jin) chooses turns worthwhile, that’s why her firm Seri’s Selection is on the prime. Very like her vogue decisions, each look turns heads, as she is ready to give off elegant CEO vibes with an edgy twist. Her fashionable, female tailor-made fits are unforgettable, in addition to her off-duty kinds that strengthen her picture as a assured, self-made lady who’s in management. In the meantime, Search engine marketing Dan (Search engine marketing Ji Hye) is a lady forward of her time. Whilst a North Korean, she doesn’t conform to traditions and fights for what her coronary heart tells her. Her type of colourful prints and patterns replicate this persona and her worldly, privileged life. Timeless Icons IU in “Resort Del Luna” If there’s something you possibly can sit up for greater than the thrilling story of “Resort Del Luna,” it’s the superb feat of Jang Man Weol’s (IU) wardrobe modifications in each body. Having lived a thousand years, this lodge custodian represents each period by means of her outfits, equipment, and hairstyles, giving viewers fairly an intensive course on classic styling. Her character is simply as outstanding, as she portrays her endless story of grief, heartbreak, and classes discovered from the previous whereas residing within the current. Begin watching “Resort Del Luna” beneath: Watch Now Hwang Jung Eum in “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” The craftsmanship, intricacy, and lengthy historical past of the Korean hanbok makes it one of the vital lovely conventional clothes on the planet. Via “Mystic Pop-Up Bar,” Weol Ju (Hwang Jung Eum) exhibits completely different variations and colours of the hanbok, as she runs a mysterious pojangmacha (outside ingesting institution) and goes on completely different adventures within the afterlife. Glam Rivals Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, and Eugene of “The Penthouse” Whether or not they’re competing to take care of the established order, battling for who has the perfect baby, or just combating in opposition to one another, there’s no query that the women of “The Penthouse” are all equally best-dressed in their very own particular person kinds. There’s no scarcity of glam on this world of luxurious, and this drama offers us a peek into the existence of the highest % of Korea’s wealthy and well-known and a glimpse of their wardrobe too.

Kim Hee Ae and Han So Hee of “The World of the Married” This drama is extremely well-thought-out when it comes to character and story growth right down to the final particulars of the 2 primary leads’ wardrobes. Dr. Ji Solar Woo’s (Kim Hee Ae) skilled outfits and designer clothes replicate her picture as a profitable, sensible, and unbiased lady who earned her profession and possessions on her personal. And Da Kyung’s (Han So Hee) impartial, easy and pastel-colored outfits denote her youthfulness and sheltered life. Because the story progresses you will note a change of their appears and for positive it is going to be an thrilling watch! (*28*)

Lee Min Ho and Jung Eun Chae of “The King: Everlasting Monarch”

These two characters could also be combating for a royal place, however it can’t be denied that their vogue appears like royalty. Lee Geon’s (Lee Min Ho) impeccably tailor-made customized fits make him look elegant it doesn’t matter what universe, whereas Goo Search engine marketing Ryeong’s (Jung Eun Chae) refined attire and fashionable outfits add to her picture of an formidable, pushed lady who will do something to clinch energy.

Modern Frenemies

Park Bo Gum and Byun Woo Seok in “Report of Youth”

Sa Hye Joon (Park Bo Gum) and Gained Hae Hyo (Byun Woo Seok) are childhood associates and fashions within the vogue trade, so it’s no marvel why their kinds and careers are at all times being in contrast. Afterward, they may even compete for love. In this drama, you will note Park Bo Gum in a unique gentle: cool, charismatic, and classy as he walks down the runway. Byun Woo Seok, then again, is completely in his factor whereas carrying completely different outfits as a result of his background as a vogue mannequin in actual life earlier than turning into an actor. So whether or not you’re into the dapper, basic look of Hae Hyo or the extra playful, informal type of Hye Jun, you’ll certainly get your fill of eye sweet on this drama!

Kim Da Mi and Kwon Nara of “Itaewon Class”

In type and in persona, Yi Search engine marketing (Kim Da Mi) and Soo Ah (Nara) are whole opposites. Yi Search engine marketing is extra stylish and edgy whereas Soo Ah is extra conventional and basic, which additionally pertains to their beliefs in life and in enterprise. You’ll hear pictures firing when these two are in a single place as they merely can not get alongside, however deep inside, they each have emotions for the fantastic Park Saeroyi (Park Search engine marketing Joon) — making “Itaewon Class” a must-watch for the characters and vogue clashes!

Energy Companions

Kim Hye Soo and Joo Ji Hoon of “Hyena”

These two elite legal professionals are additionally elite in vogue with their glossy, sensible, and completely coiffed appears that merely go effectively once they’re collectively. With witty comebacks and intelligent wardrobe, this drama is unquestionably in type.

Cozy {Couples}

Search engine marketing Kang Joon and Park Min Younger of “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Good”

This couple is giving us heat and sweetness this winter with their cozy appears each in gaze and elegance. Largely together with a impartial palette of whites, nudes, with little hints of coloration, the couple’s outfits play effectively with the sluggish burn tempo, calming rhythms, and serene setting of this drama.

Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun of “Meow, the Secret Boy”

This couple might additionally very effectively be known as essentially the most lovely! A cat that turns into a person falls for his caretaker, and you’ll anticipate laughs, cuteness, and craziness on this drama. Set in fall and winter, the 2 leads put on cozy outfits which might be good for cuddles.

Begin watching “Meow, the Secret Boy”:

Watch Now

Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung of “Dr. Romantic 2”

They could put on scrubs for days, however of their day off, these two put on informal, comfortable outfits which might be simply the correct of fashionable. Particularly Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) who’s a prime surgical procedure fellow within the hospital however a go-getting, fashionable lady in her personal proper.

Excessive Fashion Trendsetters

Moon Ga Younger in “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence”

Ha Jin is a rising movie star who finally turns into the “nation’s dream lady” due to her expertise, pure magnificence, and elegance. You’ll be able to anticipate to see her in delicate, female appears, colourful items in flattering cuts, and a hanging wardrobe that’s match for a star.



Begin watching “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence”:

Watch Now

Go Ara in “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”

Ra Ra is the chaebol daughter of a conglomerate who experiences hardships when she loses her father and the privileged, charmed life she bought used to. Spoiled by her father, Ra Ra usually attire like a princess along with her flouncy skirts, frill particulars, and pastel-colored outfits. This type matches her bubbly, kindhearted, and harmless persona that made Joon, (Lee Jae Wook) a good-looking, accountable younger man fall in love along with her.



Breakout Type Stars

Hwang Seung Eon of “XX”

Roo Mi is a fierce businesswoman who is aware of what she needs and will get it. Her stylish equipment and distinctive vogue make her a standout character in “XX,” an online sequence about friendship, betrayal, and intoxication with love.

Begin watching “XX” beneath:

Watch Now

Kim Seon Ho of “Begin-Up”

Who hasn’t fallen in love with “good boy” Han Ji Pyeong? His mischievous, boyish appears are complemented by his CEO-worthy kinds and savage clapbacks. However deep inside, he’s a dependable, good-natured character that captivated viewers in “Begin-Up.”

Hey Soompiers! Which of those fashionable Ok-drama characters is your favourite? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

DianneP_Kim is an English journal and on-line editor primarily based in South Korea. She is the writer of a Ok-pop type guide revealed by Skyhorse Publications, New York, and has just lately launched her second guide about BTS. Test it out on Amazon, comply with her on Instagram @dianne_panda, and subscribe to her YouTube channel at iwonderkorea!