Fast 9: Vin Diesel’s son will play Dominic in a young version

Vin Diesel’s son Vincent Sinclair will play a young version of Dominic Toretto, the character his father plays in Fast & Furious 9.

According to recent information from TMZ, Sinclair has already shot scenes for the movie. It was at the end of 2019, although we do not know exactly how long we will have the 10-year-old boy on screen.

The last time we saw Dominic Toretto’s character in a youth version, he was played by Alex McGee, who appeared in a flshback scene in Fast 7 (in 2015). Sinclair would play a similar role, and yes, it would be in another flashback, which would indicate that we are going to visit through those looks to the past the relationship between Dom and his “lost” brother, who will appear in this film.

WWE superstar John Cena will play Dom’s younger brother Jakob (currently) and neither expect it to turn into a pleasant family reunion. We do not know if the family will meet again at ground level or in space, since there has already been extensive talk about the possibility of us seeing scenes in space. Last February we already told you that the return of a character from Fast and Furious Tokyo Race sounds in Fast 9. And it is a saga with many installments, and it would not be strange to see some familiar faces again. In fact, it would not be the only one who would return from this third installment. Bow’s Twinkie will return with its Hulk-style décor. Yes, the rapper will make noise again.