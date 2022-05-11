Fast and furious: the penalty that Aldosivi committed 8 seconds into the second half against Racing

* Valentini’s infraction and Copetti’s adjusted definition from the 12 steps

Racing Club won 2-0 a Aldosivi for the quarterfinals of the Professional League Cup, Martín Palermo, Tiburón’s coach, was looking for a reaction with the changes in the complement: he determined the income of Javier Iritier and Matías Pisano. But they hardly got to warm up that the visit received a record blow.

The thing is In just 8 seconds, the cast from Mar del Plata committed a penalty that Enzo Copetti translated into a 3-0 with a low shot, to the left of goalkeeper José Devecchi, who guessed the corner, but was unable to handle the ball.

Fast and furious, the team led by Fernando Gago did not hesitate to go for the finish of the game. From the middle serve, the ball derived in the projection of Gonzalo Piovi by the left sector. The defender hooked and filtered a pass to the area for the entry of the aforementioned Copetti. Valentini threw himself to sweep to anticipate, but the former Atlético de Rafaela striker put the body ahead to force the foul, which inevitably came.

The referee Yael Falcon Perez sanctioned without hesitation and the VAR validated the decision, to the dismay of Palermo, who at that moment knew that the series was closed. Later, Copetti himself would sign the 4-0, to the delirium of a full Cylinder and excited about a new title. And Correa would sign the fifth goal at 32 ′, after a hitch in the hot zone and a left footed shot that he hit in both posts before meeting the net. Carlos Alcaraz had scored the first two conquests of La Academia.

So Racing will play the semifinal of the Professional League Cup on Saturday from 6:30 p.m. at the Lanús stadium, against the winner of the series between Boca and Defense and Justice. It is worth remembering that the albiceleste team played the definition of the 2021 edition, in which Colón ended up beating the team then led by Juan Antonio Pizzi.

