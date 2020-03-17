Fast & Furious Crossroads Launch ‘Uncertain’ in Wake of F9 Film Delay



Fairly Mad Studios’ Speedy & Furious Crossroads received’t launch in Would possibly 2020 as at first deliberate, Codemasters has printed in a bear in mind to merchants, by means of GamesRadar.

Mentioning the reality that Widespread Pictures has behind schedule the discharge of F9 until April 2021 (11 months later than at first scheduled), Codemasters has admitted “[t]iming for the discharge of [Fast & Furious Crossroads] is now not sure.”

“Bandai Namco Leisure Europe is working intently with our companions at Widespread Video video games and Digital Platforms in regards to the F9 film’s newly launched theatrical unencumber date of April 2021,” continues the Codemasters comment. “While not directly tied to the film, info and updates regarding the Speedy & Furious Crossroads sport will probably be shared after they flip into available.”

“The advance employees at Fairly Mad Studios and Codemasters will proceed to finalise the Recreation as deliberate.”

Speedy & Furious Crossroads was as soon as launched all through The Recreation Awards in December 2019 through franchise stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, who could be having fun with their Speedy characters Dom and Letty inside the sport itself. The endeavor was as soon as first hinted at once more in 2017.

Speedy & Furious Crossroads and Mission CARS developer Fairly Mad Studios was as soon as purchased through Codemasters in November 2019.

While the unfold of covid-19 has led to an infinite alternative of unencumber delays and stalled productions, additional importantly there are alternative of points you’ll have the ability to do to preserve safe all through this pandemic.

Luke is Video video games Editor at IGN’s Sydney place of enterprise. You’ll have the ability to to seek out him on Twitter each few days @MrLukeReilly.

