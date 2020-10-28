Fast pace of work in NHAI, Gadkari said – Time to show out way to incompetent officers

new Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is very upset with the sluggish pace of work in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Expressing displeasure over the delayed work culture at NHAI, Gadkari said that the time has come when ‘non-performing assets’ can be shown the way out. He said that such people are delaying projects and creating bottlenecks. This was said by the Union Minister on Monday. Also Read – 9 National Highways to be built in Tripura, journey to Bangladesh will be easy, Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation

On the delay in the construction of NHAI’s building, Union Minister Tanj said, “A research paper should be prepared on the delay.” There should be pictures of CGM and GM responsible for the delay. Gadkari said that there should be a ceremony to make the names and photographs of such people public, as the ministry does for the officers doing good work. Also Read – Nitin Gadkari launches one of Asia’s longest tunnels with ‘blasting’ for Zojila tunnel construction

Gadkari said that the tender for this building was given in 2011. It took 9 years to complete. Seven NHAI chairman and two governments came during this period. Also Read – Covid 19: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, who was infected with Corona, gave this advice to the people

The minister said that NHAI remains a ‘site’ of incompetent officers, who are creating bottlenecks. These officers refer each case to the committee. He said that the time has come when such officers should be ‘suspended’ and dismissed and the functioning should be improved.

Gadkari said this while addressing a virtual meeting at the inauguration of NHAI’s building in Dwarka. It has taken nine years to build this building. He said that there are NPAs here, which cannot work like earthworms. Here they are kept and promoted.

The minister said, “I feel ashamed of the attitude of the officers who carry forward such a legacy.” Expressing displeasure over the delay in construction of NHAI’s building, Gadkari said, “These officials delay in taking decisions and create complications.” He is the Chief General Manager (CGM), General Manager (GM) level officer, who has been frozen here for years. “

Gadkari said that the tender for this building was given in 2011. It took 9 years to complete. Seven NHAI chairman and two governments came during this period.

The Union Minister said that this building was completed during the tenure of the eighth chairman SS Sandhu. He taunted that a research paper should be prepared on such delay. There should be pictures of CGM and GM responsible for the delay. Gadkari said that there should be a ceremony to make the names and photographs of such people public, as the ministry does for the officers doing good work.