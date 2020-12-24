FASTag Mandatory from Jan 2021: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced- Fastag will be mandatory in all vehicles from new year

new Delhi: Fastag will be mandatory for vehicles from the new year i.e. January 1, 2021. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari gave this information on Thursday. Fastag was launched in 2016. This toll plaza has the facility to pay the fee electronically. After the fastag is made mandatory, vehicles will not have to stop at the toll plaza and toll charges will be paid electronically. Also Read – Rules to change from 1st January 2021: These rules will change from January 1, which will have an impact on your life, know which rules will change

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said in a statement that Union Road Transport and Highways and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that Fastag will be mandatory for all vehicles from the new year.

Addressing a virtual program on Thursday, Gadkari said that Fastag would be very profitable for commuters as they would not have to stay at the toll plaza for cash payment. Apart from this, it will also save time and fuel.

Fastag was launched in 2016 and four banks collectively issued one lakh tags that year. After that seven lakh fastags were released in 2017 and 34 lakh in 2018. The ministry issued a notification in November this year to make FASTAG mandatory for vehicles older than January 1, 2021 or for vehicles before December 1, 2017.

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, Fastag has been made mandatory for registration of new four wheelers from December 1, 2017. Apart from this, the fastag of the vehicle concerned is necessary for the fitness certificate of the transport vehicles.

Fastag has been made mandatory for vehicles with national permits from October 1, 2019. Legitimate fastag has also been mandated for new third party insurance. This will come into force from April 1, 2021.