‘Fatale’ Evaluation: Hilary Swank Is Michael Ealy’s Fatal Attraction

Providing melodramatic thrills very a lot within the “Fatal Attraction” mode, “Fatale” presents Michael Ealy as a married L.A. sports activities agent whose first-time fall off the constancy wagon unluckily proves to be with one hell of a “girl scorned.” Its attraction to African-American audiences furthered by villainess Hilary Swank’s character being a crooked cop, it is a shiny, formulaic train dealt with with sufficient finesse by director Deon Taylor to make for a diverting evening’s watch, if not way more. Whereas it received’t probably flip the COVID-era field workplace hunch round in Lionsgate’s Dec. 18 launch on 1,000-plus theatrical screens, the microwave popcorn ought to start popping as soon as it hits PVOD Jan. 8.

Derrick Tyler (Ealy) has all of it, to a lifestyle-fantasy diploma: Hanging out with star athletes he represents on the profitable L.A. company he based with finest good friend Rafe (Mike Colter); residing in a spectacular hillside home, shared with spectacular partner Tracie (Damaris Lewis). However all this success now feels a bit hole, significantly since his spouse appears to be pushing him away, targeted on her personal real-estate profession and who is aware of what (or who) else.

On a enterprise journey to Vegas, Derrick is inspired to overlook his troubles by letting unfastened. That’s a mission he over-accomplishes, touchdown within the lodge mattress of prepared stranger Val (Swank), who says she wants such occasional respites from her worrying job. The morning after, her reluctance to let this one-night stand go sounds an preliminary alarm. Nonetheless, a guilt-stricken Derrick does get house intact.

Nonetheless, that house is shortly damaged into by a masked intruder, who practically kills our hero earlier than fleeing. When police are known as, the investigative detective assigned seems to be one Valerie Quinlan, gloating over discovering her current bedmate within the domesticity he’d lied to her about. She retains their shared secret, however then retains turning up with distressing frequency.

We quickly glean she’s already utilizing her job and connections to make one other man’s life hell: a politician ex-husband (Danny Pino) who’s remarried, and refuses to let her see their youngster, whose custody she misplaced by means of critically irresponsible conduct. She is a girl with a whole lot of scores to settle. For sure, it should quickly be the sad lot of Derrick and his family members to grow to be helpful in that bitter quest.

The script by David Loughery (who penned Taylor’s final function “The Intruder,” additionally starring Ealy) is a assured if uninspired meeting of acquainted style components, with a light-weight gloss of cautionary racial politics. It’s all given a slick floor sheen by the director, and from DP Dante Spinotti’s good-looking widescreen compositions.

There’s not a lot beneath the floor, nevertheless, as these characters are outlined greater than their possessions and decor than any distinctive character traits. (Charlie Campbell’s manufacturing design has even Val’s abode trying extra like a personal membership than a working single officer’s residence.) The pretty leisurely tempo works effectively within the narrative buildup, however “Fatale” should tighten the noose as issues get more and more hazardous. One reasonably low-cost soar scare apart, the film doesn’t carry a whole lot of pressure or visceral drive to its eventual violence.

The story supplies primary satisfactions anticipated from its ilk — infidelity is punished, pure malevolent craziness likewise — even when extra rotely than one would possibly hope. A part of the explanation there’s a diminished climactic payoff right here is that Swank, credible sufficient early on, can’t fairly summon the demented spark Val wants. We are able to imagine she’s a reliable police detective (regardless of her glam presentation), an aggrieved mom, even a spiteful schemer. However to be memorable, the best way Glenn Shut was in “Fatal Attraction” or Jessica Walter in that movie’s personal antecedent “Play Misty for Me,” she wants her deeds propelled not simply by ingenuity however some tangible, off-rocker lunacy. Although Swank provides a decent efficiency, it seems the type of villainy required right here (versus that in “The Hunt” earlier this yr, a greater match) isn’t actually inside her appreciable vary.

Ealy is ok in an nearly purely reactive position, and the supporting gamers (additionally together with Tyrin Turner as Derrick’s ex-con cousin) are stable if not given an incredible deal to do. The sense that “Fatale” is extra an train in skilled packaging than anything is underlined by a soundtrack full of gratuitous however pleasurable hiphop and R&B cuts.