Father KK Singh said – I am the legal heir of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, the statement issued

new Delhi: KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, said on Wednesday, "It is declared that I am the legal heir of the late Shri Sushant Singh Rajput. And with this ability, whatever relationship he had with the lawyer, CA and other professionals while Sushant ends, ends after his death. " His statement came after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on Riya's plea to transfer the FIR lodged against actress Riya Chakraborty and six others in Patna in connection with the death of Rajput.

Sushant's father KK Singh said, "It is declared that I am the legal heir of the late Shri Sushant Singh Rajput. And with this ability, all the relationships he had with Sushant while lawyer, CA and other professionals, end after his death. " pic.twitter.com/3Cv3sbTtSL – IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) August 19, 2020

Actually, the statements of some lawyers in this case were coming out in the media, about this, Sushant’s father issued a statement that he said that I and my daughters have only appointed Vikas Singh as their lawyer. The Supreme handed over the investigation to the CBI on Wednesday, which has already registered an FIR in the case. The father believes that unnecessary statements of some lawyers may influence the investigation of the case by mentioning Sushant in the legal process.

Sister Mitu Singh said- It seems that the fight for justice has started.

At the same time, after the Supreme Court’s decision to direct the investigation to the CBI in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the late actor’s sister Mitu Singh feels that the fight for justice has started. Mitu Singh tweeted from an unverified Twitter account, “Finally CBI. I will always be grateful for your love and support of your people, that you supported our family till the most difficult time. ‘

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After this decision, the late actor’s sister Mitu Singh feels that the fight for justice has started. #SushanthSinghRajputcase pic.twitter.com/UUsL4lIMse – IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) August 19, 2020

A CBI team will soon go to Mumbai

After getting approval from the Supreme Court for investigation in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a CBI team will go to Mumbai for further investigation. The agency gave this information. Based on the complaint of Rajput’s father KK Singh, the CBI, which is investigating the FIR lodged by the Bihar Police, has not yet gone to Mumbai in this regard. The agency said that it has taken material related to Bihar Police and has also talked to some parties in the case. The Supreme handed over the investigation to the CBI on Wednesday, which has already registered an FIR in the case.

Details cannot be shared

CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said, “Investigation is going on in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. A team of CBI will soon go to Mumbai for further investigation. Other details cannot be shared at this stage. “

FIR filed in Patna is correct

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Bihar government’s recommendation to investigate the FIR lodged in Patna with the CBI in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This FIR was lodged by Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh.