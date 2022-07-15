Father of Checo Pérez met the boy who sold snacks to see his idol: “We will support him to fulfill his dream”

Father of Checo Pérez met Matías, the boy who sold snacks to meet his idol (Photo: Twitter/@AntonioPerezMEX)

On July 12, a 14-year-old boy went viral on social networks after relatives began to share the fried food and snacks stall he set up in Morelia, Michoacán, with the sole objective of being able to travel to Mexico City to attend the Mexican Grand Prix and see your idol live, Sergio Czech Pérez.

After the popularity it achieved in all kinds of media and after an interview with Infobae Mexicothe environment of Antonio Perez Garibayfather of Czechcontacted the young entrepreneur and they were able to meet this Thursday, July 14, in the capital, where, according to the social networks of the federal deputy, they agreed to help him fulfill his dream.

“Finally, we met the little one, Matías, originally from Michoacán, who at 14 years old, dreams of meeting my son, @SChecoPerez. ¡We will support you to fulfill your dream!”

Checo Pérez’s father met the boy who sold snacks to meet his idol: “We will help him fulfill his dream” (Photo: Twitter/@AntonioPerezMEX)

In this way, the militant National Regeneration Movement (Brunette) approached the young fan of Czech Pérez to try to fulfill his dream of meeting the Formula 1 driver, who is in the middle of the Drivers’ World Championship and who could even reach the Mexico City GP with serious chances of fighting for the championship.

Matías Emilio is just one of the hundreds of young people who have been interested in Pérez’s career in recent years, because according to his words with Infobae, your taste for Czech emerged just two years ago, in the twilight of his time with Racing Point; however, like several other people, since then he has fully immersed himself in the world of Formula 1.

“Checo, I admire you a lot, your way of being and your effort. I admire how you are. I see that you are humble, you are not like other athletes who behave ugly with their fans (…) Like all Mexicans, I want Checo to win and I have hope”, declared the 14-year-old.

Matías seeks to raise money to see Checo Pérez at the Mexican Grand Prix (Photo: Facebook/Elsa Zepeda)

And it is that the fervor to see Sergio run again at home, but now with the possibilities of a latent victory, has caused the Mexican Grand Prix has completely sold out its tickets several months away from the event, which is scheduled to end on October 28-30.

The high demand for the event was combined with the high cost of attending the weekend, because although the cheapest ticket was in MXN thousand 500 pesos plus the service charge, the average was in the MXN 7 thousand pesosnot counting the exclusive area of MXN 25 thousand pesos in front of the pit area.

For these two reasons, access to Formula 1 Grand Prix has become one of the most complicated events for Mexican fans to attend, so if the support from Perez Garibaythe young Matías would have received one of the most coveted stimuli from the Aztec fandom.

Mexican Sergio Perez celebrating his podium at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix (Photo: EFE/ José Méndez)

Currently Czech Pérez He is in third place in the Drivers’ Championship after 11 races. He has 151 points and is 57 points behind the leader Max Verstappen, the main rival to beat this year.

If you manage to raise the number of points per week and beat your partner in the second half of the year, Sergio could reach the appointment in Mexico with serious possibilities of being crowned champion; however, the task still looks complicated, especially due to the resurgence of Ferrari in the fight for victories.

